Mexico says it has killed the leader of the brutal Zetas drug gang, the most powerful kingpin to fall in a six-year battle against cartels, but in a surreal twist his body was then snatched from a funeral home by armed men.

Mexico's Navy said fingerprint tests confirmed that Heriberto Lazcano was killed in a firefight in the northern state of Coahuila on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some facts about the Zetas:

* The Zetas were formed in the late 1990s by 14 soldiers who deserted from army special forces to work as muscle for the Gulf Cartel. Their name comes from a military radio code.

* The Zetas split from their former bosses in early 2010, waging an aggressive drive to expand their territory. They recruited from Guatemala and Texas, co-opting existing gangs to do their dirty work, while diversifying their criminal enterprises from drugs into kidnapping, extortion and even music piracy.

* The Zetas are known for their brutality and are blamed for some of the worst atrocities in Mexico's drug war, including the murder of 72 migrants and the burning of a casino that claimed 52 lives. In May, they allegedly dumped the headless and limbless torsos of 49 victims near the city of Monterrey.

* Mexican officials say the Zetas are the largest of the cartels and could have as many as 10,000 members across Mexico, Central America and the United States.

* The Zetas gang had recently appeared to be rupturing due to disputes among leading gang members. A longstanding rivalry between Lazcano, also know as "The Executioner," and his deputy, Miguel Trevino, alias "Z-40," exploded into violence in recent months.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner and David Brunnstrom)