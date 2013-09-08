MEXICO CITY Mexico's finance ministry on Sunday submitted a proposal to widen the budget deficit next year to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, excluding debt of state oil firm Pemex, according to a document sent to lawmakers.

The ministry also asked congress to approve a deficit of 0.4 percent of GDP for 2013 after an economic slowdown this year hurt government revenue, the document said. Congress had passed a balanced budget for 2013 last year.

The 2014 budget projected the economy would grow 3.9 percent next year, including the effect of structural reforms proposed by the government.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)