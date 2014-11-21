Wall Street set to open flat as rate hike looms
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street as investors bided time ahead of an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
MEXICO CITY Mexico central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Friday that the bank was sticking with its 2.0-2.5 percent 2014 growth forecast range despite weaker-than-expected thrid quarter growth data.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
BERLIN Plans to overhaul the U.S. tax code will be debate by G20 finance ministers and central bankers at their meeting in Germany this week, a senior German official said on Monday.