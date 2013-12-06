A worker checks a guayabera shirt in Merida in the state of Yucatan, the home of Mexico's guayabera industry, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

MEXICO CITY Mexican inflation likely picked up in November due to a spike in fresh food and electricity costs, but underlying price pressures remained muted and boded for steady borrowing costs through next year.

Inflation in the 12 months through November likely rose to 3.64 percent from October's 3.36 percent pace, according to the median forecast from a Reuters survey of 11 analysts. Data will be released at 8 a.m. local time (9:00 a.m. EST) on Monday.

Consumer prices were seen rising 0.95 percent in November due to some higher food costs and the end of summer electricity subsidies, up from October's 0.48 percent increase.

Core prices, which strip out volatile food and energy costs, were seen up 0.18 percent after rising 0.19 percent in the prior month. The annual core rate was seen rising to 2.60 percent from 2.48 percent, which is close to the gauge's record low that it hit in August.

Mexico's central bank targets a 3 percent inflation rate, but is comfortable with a rate of up to 4 percent.

The central bank on Friday held interest rates at a record low, citing tame inflation and a fragile economic recovery.

The economy picked up in the third quarter after a sharp slowdown and policymakers said Friday that inflation will hover around 3.5 percent through next year.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by David Gregorio)