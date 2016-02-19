NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY The Banco de Mexico's surprise interest rate hike and intervention in the peso market has halted the slump in the currency for now, but the bank appears to have missed a chance to inflict maximum damage to speculators.

The central bank on Wednesday sold dollars directly to the market for the first time since 2009, abandoning a rules-based auction regime that Mexican authorities said had become predictable and exploited by market players.

The bank launched its assault about a week after some of the most aggressive bets against the peso in U.S.-based currency derivatives markets came off the board, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows.

The net short position by hedge funds and other big speculators in peso futures and options traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dropped last week by the most in four months.

The pullback, a net drop of more than 32,000 contracts worth around $850 million (16 billion pesos), reduced the net short position among speculators from around a six-month high.

But while the intervention may not have hurt speculators as much as it could have, Mexico's shift to a new discretionary policy may yet prove a greater deterrent to peso shorts.

The currency has been a popular target for speculators since late September 2014, when it snapped a period of relative stability against the dollar and began grinding ever lower.

Hedge funds in the trade briefly pared back those bets last fall but piled back in over the last three months, building into the fifth-largest net short position on record valued at $2.1 billion (39.2 billion pesos) until last week's reversal, the CFTC data shows.

The reduction in short positions also coincides with last week's series of record lows for the peso against the greenback.

"One way bets like that can become self-fulfilling and get overextended, in particular as momentum traders and correlation (proxy hedging) trades starts kicking in," said Jeppe Ladekarl, a partner at global asset manager First Quadrant with assets of $20.3 billion.

Another analyst said the position was becoming very pricey to maintain as peso volatility rose in its relentless drop to a record low.

"Probably the hedge got too expensive due to volatility and it was just profit taking given that the peso had reached a historical level," said Marco Oviedo, an economist at Barclays in Mexico City.

On Wednesday, the liquid front-month peso future expiring in mid-March saw record volume of more than 128,000 contracts, some three standard deviations above the norm.

Open interest dropped by nearly 6,500 contracts, the most in a month and an indication of traders closing out positions.

The March peso contract gained more than 2.8 percent in Wednesday’s session, the biggest gain in more than four years, and was up another 0.3 percent on Thursday.

To be sure, speculative bets against the peso appear far from fully flushed out, despite the turn around.

CFTC data from last week showed a net short position of more than 46,000 contracts, valued at about $1.2 billion (about 23 billion pesos) was then remaining in play. That compares with an average net long position among speculators over the last decade of nearly 34,000 contracts.

Still, Kenneth Lam, a strategist at Citi in New York, said the introduction of a system where the Banco de Mexico can enter currency markets at any time would deter some moves against the peso, which he expects to keep gaining ground in the near term.

"Introducing a surprise element certainly goes a long way," Lam said. "This was a game changer."

(Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrew Hay)