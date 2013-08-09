A welder works on a car to be fitted with armor plating at a garage in Mexico City in this December 15, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

MEXICO CITY Mexican industrial output was steady in June versus the previous month as manufacturing picked up and construction sagged, falling short of economists' expectations of expansion.

June industrial activity inched down 0.03 percent versus May, missing forecasts in a Reuters poll for 0.30 percent growth and below a downwardly revised 1.13 percent expansion in May, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Mexico's factories have traditionally moved in near lock step with the U.S. manufacturing sector, which accelerated in July to the highest level in two years.

Manufacturing, which provides the bulk of Mexico's non-oil exports, rose 0.53 percent compared to the prior month, while construction dipped 1.61 percent compared to May. Mining and utilities also soured in June on a monthly basis.

Solid U.S. demand supported Mexican factories amid sluggish global growth last year, allowing Latin America's No. 2 economy to notch 3.9 percent growth in 2012, but the pace of expansion is seen slowing to 3.1 percent this year.

Industrial output fell 2.4 percent in June from a year earlier as construction experienced its biggest drop since January, 2010 and mining, utilities and manufacturing also fell.

June's figure missed expectations for a 0.20 percent rise and was down from May's downwardly revised 0.3 percent expansion.

