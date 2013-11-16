MEXICO CITY Further cuts to Mexico's interest rate are not warranted, even though downside risks to Mexican growth seem to prevail, Mexican central bank deputy governor Manuel Sanchez said in a presentation published on Friday.

Mexico's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate three times this year to counter an economic slowdown. The economy shrank in the second quarter for the first time in four years on weak government spending and construction.

Last month, when the bank cut rates to a record low of 3.5 percent, it said more cuts were not advisable, citing a nascent economic recovery.

"Given the current fiscal policy, no further cuts in the policy interest rate are warranted in the future," Sanchez said in the presentation delivered in Los Angeles, California, according to the central bank's Web site.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto has won approval for a fiscal reform and budget that will impose higher taxes on Mexico's wealthy and boost spending to counter the economic slowdown.

The central bank has said the fiscal plan will add 40 basis points to annual inflation and 0.2 percentage points to growth.

Sanchez said the economy is expected to recover gradually in 2014 and 2015, but warned that "downside risks to this scenario seem to prevail."

Sanchez cited a pause in the U.S. economic recovery and further deterioration of Mexico's construction sector as key risks.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by David Brunnstrom)