China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's economy expanded in January as industry grew at its fastest pace in nearly a year, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, but a slight contraction in the services sector pointed to sluggish growth.
Mexico's economy grew 0.09 percent in January from December at a seasonally adjusted pace, up from a slightly revised 0.26 percent contraction in December.
The services sector shrank 0.07 percent in January compared to the prior month, its second monthly drop in a row, while industry grew 0.51 percent, month-on-month, at its fastest pace since February 2013.
Mexican economic growth sank to a four-year low of 1.1 percent last year on a downturn in factory output and construction, while wavering U.S. demand for local exports and weak consumption have cast doubt on the strength of a recovery this year.
The economy expanded 0.83 percent compared to January of 2013, down from the 1.11 percent annual expansion seen in December.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would only cause pain, China's commerce minister said on Saturday, as analysts say the spectre of deteriorating U.S.-China ties is likely to weigh on confidence of exporters and investors worldwide.
Puerto Rico's governor said on Saturday he has delivered a revised fiscal turnaround plan to the U.S. territory's financial oversight board that includes $262 million in additional revenue and changes to healthcare funding.