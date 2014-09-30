Mexico's Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens (C) greets the audience at the National Palace in Mexico City August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY A gradual rise in interest rates in the United States is likely to generate some market volatility in Mexico, but the fundamentals of Latin America's no. 2 economy are sound, Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"At the end of the day, the increase in interest rates will lead to a readjustment of portfolios, which in this readjustment process could cause volatility," Carstens told Mexican financial daily El Financiero in an interview.

"Certainly we're going to have a certain amount of volatility, nevertheless ... the macroeconomic fundamentals in Mexico are good," he added.

The Federal Reserve bank earlier this month renewed its pledge to keep U.S. interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after a bond-buying stimulus program ends.

But the Fed also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

Carstens noted that annual inflation in Mexico, which reached 4.21 percent in early September, was higher than the bank had expected, and above its 4 percent tolerance ceiling.

But he said the effect was likely transitory.

"In our forward-looking view of inflation, which is really in the next 12 to 18 months, which is the horizon we pay most attention to because that's where it can have an effect on monetary policy, we see a high probability we can converge to 3 percent," he said, referring to the bank's inflation target.

Minutes published earlier this month showed Mexico's central bankers thought a recent spike in inflation above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling would "quickly" cool, slowing to around the bank's 3 percent target in the first half of next year.

Asked about slack in the Mexican economy, Carstens said:

"We're seeing that the degree of slack is closing and our estimates indicate that the output gap could close around the end of 2015 or the start of 2016."

