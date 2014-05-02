Wall Street drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's manufacturing sector sentiment picked up slightly in April off a five month low, a survey showed on Friday, but remained weak, underscoring tepid growth in Latin America's no. 2 economy.
The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.8 in April, after adjusting for seasonal variation, from 51.7 in March.
A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading points to contraction.
Output growth accelerated at its fastest pace since January, but a reading of new orders expansion was steady at March's five-month low.
"This result suggests that the manufacturing sector will keep on growing, but probably at a slow pace," said Sergio Martin, chief economist at HSBC in Mexico.
He added that the return to more normal levels of production in the U.S. after bad weather early this year may support Mexican manufacturing.
Data this week showed the pace of Mexican factory export growth slowed in March, pointing to a sluggish economic recovery.
Most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods, and nearly 80 percent of them are sent to the United States.
The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in an interest rate increase later this week.
TOKYO Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in Asian trading, with investors waiting for key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.
TOKYO The dollar inched up against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve.