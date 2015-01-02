Christmas decorations are left to dry at a workshop in the village of Chignahuapan in Puebla, Mexico November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

MEXICO CITY, Mexico's manufacturing sector sentiment rose in December to a two year high as output and new orders surged, boosting bets for a strong 2015 for industry in Latin America's No. 2 economy.

The HSBC Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index MXPMIM=ECI rose to 55.3 in December when adjusted for seasonal swings, from 54.3 in November, marking its best performance since December 2012, a survey showed on Friday.

The data "provides more evidence that the economy is gaining momentum," HSBC economist Andre Loes said in a statement.

A reading above 50 signals expansion, while a lower reading points to contraction.

The survey's sub-indexes on output and new orders both expanded at their fastest pace in two years while employment increased for a fifth month running, though still at a moderate rate. New export orders from aboard grew at their fastest in five months.

Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods and sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

The PMI index, compiled by Markit, is composed of five sub-indices tracking changes in new orders, output, employment, suppliers' delivery times and stocks of raw materials and finished goods.

