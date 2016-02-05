Mexico's economy is expected to gradually gain traction to grow nearly 3 percent this year and next, buoyed by strong services expansion, according to the most accurate Reuters poll forecaster for the country.

JPMorgan economist Gabriel Lozano also expects inflation to rise only modestly from last year's record annual low of 2.1 percent, paving the way for the central bank to raise interest rates twice this year.

Low inflation and steady growth turned Mexico into Latin America's bright spot, partly because of its relatively low dependence on commodities coupled with government efforts to boost competition and foster private investments.

However, despite President Peña Nieto's agenda of pro-market reforms, his government's early hopes of fast growth close to 5 percent a year remain far from reality.

Mexico, which probably grew just 2.5 percent last year, is set to expand 2.8 percent in 2016 and 2.9 percent in 2017, slightly below consensus in a recent Reuters poll, according to Lozano's forecasts.

"We see Mexico growing moderately, gaining traction at a gradual pace. Nothing exaggeratedly fast," Lozano said. "The global outlook does not allow us to be too optimistic."

JPMorgan topped a list of Mexico forecasters that were graded by StarMine for accuracy on a set of key data releases in 2015, including gross domestic product, inflation, industrial output and interest rate announcements.

Mexico's economy expanded 2.7 percent in the 12-month period to November, according to the government's economic activity indicator. However it rose only 0.1 percent in November against October as the industrial sector, which includes oil production, shrank.

Industry will probably be less of a drag this year, Lozano said. He noted, though, that recent performance has made clear Mexico's growth potential is smaller than predicted a few years ago.

Inflation will remain subdued in 2016 compared to other Latin American countries, but closer to the center of the central bank's 3-percent target, Lozano said. His forecast for price rises of 3.3 percent in 2016 is in line with consensus.

Low inflation will allow the central bank to move slowly as it reacts to expected increases in U.S. interest rates. Lozano predicts two hikes of 25 basis points each in June and September, taking the benchmark to 3.75 percent by end-2016.

His forecasts are in line with a Reuters poll but Lozano noted the bank could be prompted to raise rates more rapidly due to volatility in foreign exchange markets. [MX/INT]

The key will not be how much the peso weakens, but rather how much it could boost inflation expectations. So far any effects have been small, the JPMorgan economist said.

"The central bank just needs to stay vigilant. The peso already seems undervalued, but it is hard to talk about specific levels."

