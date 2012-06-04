MEXICO CITY Mexican opposition candidate Enrique Pena Nieto is still the front-runner in the run-up to the July 1 presidential election, but leftist rival Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has chipped away further at his lead, a poll showed on Monday.

The latest voter survey by polling firm Buendia & Laredo follows weeks of growing youth-led opposition to Pena Nieto, candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which ruled Mexico for 71 straight years until 2000.

The survey for newspaper El Universal showed that support for Pena Nieto had dropped to 37.8 percent ahead of the election next month - 4.1 percentage points lower than in the same pollster's previous survey published on May 14.

But he was still nearly 14 points ahead of 2006 runner-up Lopez Obrador, who rose 3.0 points to 23.9 percent in the poll.

Lopez Obrador got a boost on Thursday when a separate poll for newspaper Reforma put him four points behind Pena Nieto.

Josefina Vazquez Mota, candidate of the ruling National Action Party (PAN), who is bidding to become Mexico's first woman president, trailed in third place with 22.4 percent, the latest poll showed. That was up 3 points from the previous survey.

"Lopez Obrador is in second place by default," said Mexico City-based political analyst Fernando Dworak, noting the slim margin separating the second- and third-placed candidates in the survey.

"There has not been spectacular growth for Lopez Obrador, only a modest boost," said Dworak.

The new poll showed that once undecided voters or those expressing no preference were stripped out, Pena Nieto had 43.8 percent support, down 5.8 points from the previous poll.

Lopez Obrador gained 2.9 points to 27.7 percent while the ranks of the undecided shrunk 2.8 points to 15.7 percent.

Students have led the recent increase in opposition to Pena Nieto and the PRI. Their protests tap into memories of the PRI's long period in power, which was tainted by allegations of corruption and authoritarianism.

A driving force in the youth opposition has been the movement "Yosoy132" ("I am 132") which took its name from the 131 people that identified themselves as students taking part in a May 11 university protest against Pena Nieto.

After he was heckled and booed at Mexico City's Ibero-American University, some of Pena Nieto's supporters cast doubt on whether the protesters were actually students, prompting them to come forward in a video they posted online.

The Ibero students attacked Pena Nieto over his record as governor of the State of Mexico between 2005 and 2011. The event sparked a wave of online activism that culminated in protest marches in Mexico City a week later which thousands joined. Subsequent protests followed in other parts of the country.

Monday's poll for El Universal also noted that Pena Nieto's support among 18- to 29-year-olds has slipped by nine points since the previous poll.

Several other recent polls have indicated that the race is tightening, but the survey published on Thursday in newspaper Reforma was by far the most eye-catching. Most others still show Pena Nieto with a bigger advantage.

The improvement in Lopez Obrador's fortunes has raised the prospect of the PRI failing to achieve one of its primary goals: securing the first majority in Congress in 15 years.

Without it, planned reforms aimed at allowing more private investment into state oil giant Pemex, liberalizing the labor market and boosting the country's tax take may be at risk.

In recent weeks, Lopez Obrador has emerged as Pena Nieto's toughest competitor after long languishing in third place.

His bid has drawn new momentum from the attacks on the PRI that seek to depict the party as a tool of entrenched interests like the country's top broadcaster Televisa.

President Felipe Calderon, who by law cannot seek a second term, has had to contend with a spiral of drug-related violence and sluggish job growth, denting support for his PAN.

More than 55,000 people have been killed in clashes between drug cartels and security forces since Calderon launched an army-led crackdown on the gangs soon after taking office in December 2006.

The voter survey was conducted between May 24 and May 28 and surveyed 1,000 eligible voters. It had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Paul Simao)