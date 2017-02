MEXICO CITY Mexico's leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he would wait until final results were in from Sunday's election to take a position on the outcome.

"The last word hasn't been spoken yet," Lopez Obrador told supporters after a quick count by Mexico's electoral authorities pointed to a win for Enrique Pena Nieto, candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

(Reporting by Ioan Grillo)