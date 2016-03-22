Amateur husky racers brave -24C in Arctic wilderness
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
Visitors, many dressed in white, trudge up the steps of the Pyramid of the Sun, north of Mexico City, on Sunday to catch the first rays of the day and to celebrate the spring equinox.
By raising their arms and soaking in the warmth of the sun at the top of the pyramid they gather energy for the year.
"It's a very important cultural place," said Julie Parker of the United States. "And I think it represents the ancient culture of Mexico."
The Pyramid of the Sun is thought to be a fertility symbol built around 80 AD.
BEIJING China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised countries to honour financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a statement on Tuesday.