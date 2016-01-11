Mexico's Finance Minister Luis Videgaray talks during a Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G20 group news conference at the 2015 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Lima, Peru, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

MEXICO CITY Mexico's finance ministry is closely monitoring events and is primed to face uncertainty in international markets, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday.

"We are continuing with actions we have already taken and which have been working to introduce order to the markets," he said. "The currency commission will continue to take timely measures to meet the needs of the currency market."

Separately, Videgaray said that the ministry's financial intelligence unit is working closely with the attorney general's office on the case of recently recaptured drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)