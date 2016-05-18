A member of the LGBT community holds a sign that reads 'Free hugs against homophobia' during a Kissathon to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, outside Bellas Artes museum in Mexico City, Mexico, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A couple embraces during a Kissathon to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia outside Bellas Artes museum in Mexico City, Mexico, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Mexico's president on Tuesday proposed allowing same sex marriage nationally, the latest in a series of progressive policies in a traditionally conservative country.

The presidency said on Twitter that President Enrique Pena Nieto had "announced the signing of a reform initiative which includes the recognition of the right to get married without any form of discrimination."

Same sex marriage is currently permitted in Mexico City, as well as in several states including Coahuila, Quintana Roo, Jalisco, Nayarit, Chihuahua and Sonora.

Mexico's Supreme Court said last year that laws restricting marriage to a man and woman were unconstitutional and a Supreme Court judge urged states to legalize gay marriage.

However, many state legislatures have not changed their statutes to comply, meaning couples must file legal challenges case by case to get married. Gay marriage is still banned under local laws in many of Mexico's 31 states.

The president's office asked Congress to change Mexico's constitution to guarantee adults the right to marry without restrictions based on gender, sexual preference, or other reasons.

Both the presidency and Pena Nieto's Twitter avatars were overlaid with the rainbow flag of gay pride to mark the international day against homophobia and transphobia.

Banners on Pena Nieto's Twitter account read #Sinhomofobia or #Nohomophobia.

The announcement came just weeks after Pena Nieto proposed relaxing laws on marijuana.

Grappling with deadly drug cartel violence, Pena Nieto last month sent a proposal to Congress to permit the use and importation of marijuana-based medicines. He also proposed raising the amount that marijuana users can legally carry to 28 grams from 5 grams.

Growing and selling marijuana is illegal in Mexico but is the mainstay business of violent drug gangs. Pena Nieto has not said where consumers would be able to obtain the marijuana they would be allowed to carry.

The proposal on marijuana is languishing in Congress.

(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Dan Grebler)