MEXICO CITY Actress Kate del Castillo, at the center of a Mexican money laundering probe after she helped Hollywood star Sean Penn interview drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, said Mexico's government wants to "destroy her," Univision reported over the weekend.

Mexican Attorney General Arely Gomez has said that there were "indications" the actress may have used money from Guzman to help finance her tequila business.

"I have no reason to give explanations to the press. If I don't talk its because my lawyers told me not to because the government wants to destroy me," the actress said in a message to Univision, which published the comment on its website.

A publicist for del Castillo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An official for Mexico's attorney general's office declined to comment on the remarks, but noted that Gomez has guaranteed that the presumption of innocence will be respected.

Del Castillo's father said last week that his daughter will testify at the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles where she will present proof "she is clean."

The attorney general's office said del Castillo would be questioned by authorities this week, although there were no details on when or where it would happen.

The Mexican government has said a meeting between the actress, who played a drug boss in the television series "La Reina del Sur", Oscar-winning actor Penn and Guzman was essential to the kingpin's recapture earlier this month.

The day after he was apprehended, Rolling Stone magazine published an article by Penn, based on his and del Castillo's secret meeting with Guzman while the drug lord was on the run.

