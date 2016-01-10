MEXICO CITY Rolling Stone magazine on Saturday published an interview with Mexican drug boss Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman written by U.S. actor Sean Penn after a meeting in the capo's Mexican hideout prior to his arrest.

Guzman, the legendary boss of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested in northwest Mexico on Friday morning, and sent back to the jail he broke out of in July last year through a mile-long tunnel that led straight into his cell.

In the interview, brokered by Mexican actress Kate Del Castillo who herself played a Mexican drug queen in a well-known soap, Penn says Guzman sent engineers to Germany for three-months of training on how to avoid problems when excavating near "the low-lying water table beneath the prison.

