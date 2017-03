WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday that it has made clear to the Mexican government that the United States wants to see escaped drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman recaptured to face justice.

Mexico will have the principal responsibility to recapture Guzman, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a briefing, but he noted that the United States would support that effort as needed.

