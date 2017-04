Joaquin ''El Chapo'' Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

WASHINGTON The White House on Monday commended Mexico on its capture of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who escaped twice from Mexican prison and faces drug trafficking charges in the United States.

"The capture of Mr. Guzman has been a high priority for both Mexico and the United States," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

