Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX), the bank unit owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, on Thursday said it agreed to buy the bank division of Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX.
Inbursa said it will pay 1.7 times Walmex bank's capital at the moment the deal closes.
That would value the deal at about 3.6 billion Mexican pesos ($246.94 million), based on its current capital.
The supermarket chain's bank unit is focused on credit cards and lending for Walmex customers.
Walmex has been selling non-core assets in Mexico as it seeks to focus on its supermarket business. The company sold its restaurant division earlier this year.
($1 = 14.5787 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.