MEXICO CITY The helicopter crash which killed Mexican Interior Minister Francisco Blake happened in cloudy conditions and could have been an accident, President Felipe Calderon said on Friday.

"The cloudy conditions at the time certainly make you think about the probability of an accident," Calderon said in a televised address.

"Regardless, there were will be exhaustive investigations into the circumstances around the fatal incident."

