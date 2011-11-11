Mexican Interior Minister Francisco Blake was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday, the government said.

Below are key facts about Blake:

* Blake was named interior minister on July 14, 2010 by President Felipe Calderon, replacing Fernando Gomez-Mont.

* A lawyer and former congressman in the state of Baja California, the appointment propelled the center right politician onto the national scene, although he had a lower profile than some of his predecessors.

* As interior minister, Blake was a key member of Calderon's security team.

* Although Blake played a lesser role in security matters than some of his cabinet colleagues, it fell to the 45-year-old to announce plans to beef up security in the state of Veracruz, where drug violence has spiked in recent months.

* He served as a behind-the-scenes facilitator and was a key negotiator with other political parties ahead of the 2012 presidential election.

* This is the second fatal aviation incident involving an interior minister during Calderon's administration. Juan Camilo Mourino died in an air accident in the capital on November 4, 2008.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga and Veronica Gomez)