U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the National Women's Law Center's Annual Awards dinner in Washington November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE U.S. President Barack Obama called his Mexican counterpart Friday to express his sorrow at the death of Mexican Interior Minister Francisco Blake in a helicopter crash, the White House said.

Obama called President Felipe Calderon from Air Force One to "tell him he was shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic death," White House Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters traveling with Obama.

"The United States worked closely with those who were lost in this crash and considered them to be close partners, and knows they were strong public servants," Rhodes said.

"The president reinforced his commitment to the close partnership between the United States and Mexico in this difficult time and committed to stay in close touch with President Calderon," he said.

Obama was heading to Hawaii to host an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that Calderon had been scheduled to attend, but canceled after the crash earlier on Friday into a hillside south of Mexico City.

The cause for the crash has not yet been determined but Calderon said it happened in cloudy conditions and could have been an accident.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis, writing by Alister Bull; Editing by Sandra Maler)