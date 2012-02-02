Mourners embrace during the wake of two U.S. missionaries killed in Monterrey, at the Baptist church in Santiago, on the outskirts of Monterrey February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY A U.S. missionary couple was killed in Mexico's industrial capital city of Monterrey, local and U.S. officials said on Wednesday, in what a personal website called a home invasion.

The bodies of Wanda Sue Casias, 67, from Texas and John Casias, 76, originally from Colorado, were discovered in their home by their son on Tuesday evening, who noticed their car and some electronics were missing.

The cause of death and exact circumstances of the attack were not yet known, a local law enforcement official said.

"There were no signs of gunshot or knife wounds," the official said. "The investigation is ongoing."

A website that promotes the couple's Christian missionary work said the pair were killed during a "home invasion" and thanked supporters of "the ministry they started 29 years ago."

The U.S. embassy in Mexico, expressing regret, did not have any more details about the deaths or investigation.

(Reporting By Mica Rosenberg and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Greg McCune)