The logo of Mexican petroleum company Pemex is seen at its gas station in Mexico City August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Refineries owned by Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex will process 4 percent less crude oil in 2015 compared to this year's forecast due to planned maintenance peaking in April and August, according to company plans seen by Reuters.

The lowest anticipated runs since 2011 may require Pemex to import more gasoline and diesel, demand for which is rising as the economy grows and the nation's aging refinery fleet struggles to cope with its mostly heavy slate of Mexican crude, which is more difficult to process into higher-value fuels.

The maintenance schedule covers over five dozen major units at the company's six domestic refineries, and includes plans to shut 23 units in both April and August and just under that in May, July and September.

The Pemex refineries are expected to process an average of 1.195 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, or 75.8 percent of their combined capacity, according to a Reuters analysis based on a scheduled maintenance plan for this year. That compares to forecast average processing of 1.248 mln bpd in 2014.

Pemex's total refining capacity stands at 1.576 million bpd.

Refinery crude processing volumes in Mexico have slipped from a peak of more than 1.303 million bpd in 2004, forcing Pemex to boost gasoline and diesel imports.

Refinery runs will peak next year in December at 1.275 million bpd, or 81 percent of the capacity, the data show.

Refineries in the United States averaged an 88.3 percent utilization rate last year, while average rates in November exceed 90 percent, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But U.S. refiners have been processing record volumes recently, as surging crude output and access to lower-cost crude has led to higher, more efficient refinery runs.

While a sweeping energy overhaul finalized in August ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly and is expected to revive declining crude oil production, private investors are still expected to shun Mexico's refining sector due in large part to higher operational costs and government-set fuel prices.

REFINERY MAINTENANCE

Mexico's crude oil production has been declining for over a decade, which has caused imports of refined fuels to nearly double over the same period of time, according to energy ministry data.

Mexico's gasoline imports so far this year average 352,500 bpd, down about 2 percent compared to 2013 levels.

Diesel imports, meanwhile, this year average 122,400 bpd, up more than 14 percent compared to last year.

The timing and volume of fuel imports next year will in part be determined by the impact of refinery maintenance plans.

Work is scheduled on the 275,000 bpd Hector R. Lara Sosa refinery in Cadereyta, in northern Nuevo Leon state, at the facility's two cokers, a distillation unit and other units from March 21 to April 5.

Additional maintenance at the Cadereyta refinery's crude distillation unit and its catalytic cracker is set for April 19 to May 18.

Pemex's Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan, in the eastern Gulf coast state of Veracruz, will shut down its two cokers and a catalytic cracker from April 15 to May 30, and a second catalytic cracker from July 26 to Sept. 29.

Pemex finished reconfiguring its Minatitlan refinery in 2012, increasing its refining capacity to 246,000 bpd from 135,000 bpd.

(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Simon Gardner and Tom Brown)