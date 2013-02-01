Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25
MANILA A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's state-run oil giant Pemex said late on Thursday that its operations will continue to run normally after a powerful blast at its Mexico City headquarters killed 25.
The mid-afternoon blast shattered the lower floors of the downtown tower, throwing debris into the streets and sending frightened workers running outside. More than 100 people were injured.
"All commitments with commercial and financial counterparties will be met in a timely manner," the company said in a release.
LOS ANGELES A massive sewage spill from Mexico's Tijuana River that polluted miles of coastland in Southern California and northern Mexico has prompted an investigation, with U.S. officials calling it deliberate and Mexican authorities saying it was an accident caused by heavy rain.
SYDNEY An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.