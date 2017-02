MEXICO CITY The Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos, one of the country's three main oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, reopened Saturday afternoon, port authorities said.

The port was closed earlier on Saturday due to bad weather.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.

(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)