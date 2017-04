People look on as they wait outside their bulding after an earthquake struck Mexico, in Mexico City September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People who evacuated outside use their cell phones after an earthquake struck Mexico, in Mexico City September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

People use their cell phone outside after an earthquake struck Mexico, in Mexico City September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY An earthquake caused buildings to shake in Mexico City and triggered quake alarms on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake registered a magnitude of 5.2, Mexico's national seismological service said.

The head of Mexico's emergency services, Luis Felipe Puente, said on Twitter that he had not received any reports of damage.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)