WASHINGTON A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck in the Gulf of California, east of Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and local authorities said there were no reports of damage.

The quake, centered 79 miles (127 km) southeast of San Felipe, Mexico, had a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the USGS said.

