MEXICO CITY An earthquake off Mexico's southern Pacific coast shook the state of Chiapas on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage, emergency services said.

Mexico's national seismological institute put the quake at sea around 78 miles (125 km) south of Ciudad Hidalgo, a town on the border with Guatemala, at magnitude 6.1.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera)