U.S. weather forecaster sees chance of El Niño later this year
NEW YORK A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday projected the possibility of closely-watched El Niño phenomenon developing in the Northern Hemisphere late summer or fall.
MEXICO CITY A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico's second most populous city Guadalajara on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, but there were no immediate reports of major damage.
The local seismological institute put the quake at a fairly shallow depth of 16 km. One witness described a strong but short tremor.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
Wildlife conservation groups sued the U.S. government on Wednesday seeking to halt a plan to trap and kill as many as 120 mountain lions and black bears in Colorado in a bid to stem declines in populations of mule deer favored by hunters.