MEXICO CITY Mexico's telecoms regulator has decided on market dominance, industry sources said on Thursday, a key ruling widely expected to go against the local mobile and fixed line units of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil as well as broadcaster Televisa.

A regulatory official said separately that the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) held an extraordinary session on Thursday, and decided on the issues on its agenda. However the official gave no details.

The dominance ruling is part of a wider telecommunications and broadcast reform approved by the government. It will allow the regulator to apply tougher rules to the companies in an effort to even the playing field for smaller competitors.

