Mexican singer Jenni Rivera receives her award for top album by a woman performer at the 2009 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami, April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Singer Jenni Rivera stands on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

MEXICO CITY Mexican-American singer Jenni Rivera is missing after the plane she was travel ling in disappeared shortly after leaving the northern Mexican city of Monterrey early on Sunday.

The Mexican transportation and communications ministry said Rivera's Learjet went off the radar about 62 miles from Monterrey after taking off at 3:15 a.m. local time/0900 GMT.

Rivera was heading for the city of Toluca in central Mexico after a concert in Monterrey on Saturday night. The singer, two pilots and four other passengers are all missing, the ministry said. A search is continuing for the aircraft.

Born in Long Beach, California, to Mexican immigrant parents, Rivera has sold some 15 million records in her career and won several awards and Grammy nominations, her website said.

A mother of five renowned as an exponent of the Nortena and banda musical styles, Rivera turned 43 in July, according to Mexican media reports.

