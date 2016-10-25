MEXICO CITY Tycoon Carlos Slim's construction arm is in talks with his majority owned construction firm FCC and rival Spanish builder Acciona (ANA.MC), another Spanish builder, to jointly bid on a coveted $3.5 billion Mexico city airport terminal project, five people familiar with the matter said.

Carso Infraestructura y Construccion, part of Slim's Grupo Carso (GCARSOA1.MX), is hashing out a deal to form the consortium, which would include three other Mexican companies - all its partners from a winning bid for one of the airport's runways, four of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The bid for the high profile terminal, hot on the heels of Carso's runway bid, shows how Slim - Mexico's wealthiest man - is aggressively moving to boost his construction business as his telecoms arm America Movil (AMXL.MX) is squeezed by increased competition and regulation.

The futuristic airport building was designed by Slim's son-in-law Fernando Romero and British architect Norman Foster.

