MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has not be selling stock in the New York Times Co (NYT.N), Slim's son-in-law and main spokesman, Arturo Elias Ayub, said on Friday after the newspaper's stock slid on comments made by Slim during a media conference.

Elias Ayub told Reuters "it was just a saying" and that Slim was not selling the stock in the paper.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)