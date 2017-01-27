European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MEXICO CITY Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has not be selling stock in the New York Times Co (NYT.N), Slim's son-in-law and main spokesman, Arturo Elias Ayub, said on Friday after the newspaper's stock slid on comments made by Slim during a media conference.
Elias Ayub told Reuters "it was just a saying" and that Slim was not selling the stock in the paper.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.