MEXICO CITY Tropical Storm Norman formed off the west coast of Mexico and was expected to make landfall north of the tourist resort and cruise ship destination of Mazatlan by Friday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The storm was located about 145 miles west of Mazatlan and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour, the center said, adding that "a little strengthening" was possible before landfall.

Mexico issued tropical storm warnings for the area north of Mazatlan and a local official in Sinaloa state said emergency workers were preparing for flash floods in low-lying areas.

Mexico does not have any important oil installations along the Pacific coast.

