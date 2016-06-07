Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.5, struck off the west coast of Mexico on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the first quake, initially reported at a magnitude of 6.4, was 93 km (58 miles) southwest of the city of San Patricio, and the second was 91 km (57 miles) southwest of the same city.

The first quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and the second at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), the USGS said.

A spokesman for the local emergency authorities in Colima state, on the Pacific coast, said there were no immediate reports of damage.

