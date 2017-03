An employee of a car rental company tapes up a glass door as he prepares for Hurricane Patricia in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tourists watch as waves hit the shore in Acapulco, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Hurricane Patricia, a Category 5 storm, is seen in an infrared image taken by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite as it approaches the coast of Mexico at 05:20 EDT October 23, 2015. REUTERS/NASA-NOAA/Credits: UW/CIMSS/William Straka III

A man walks with his dog along the city's historic boardwalk as Hurricane Patricia approaches the Pacific beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

WASHINGTON The eye of Hurricane Patricia made landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast on Friday with maximum sustained winds estimated at 165 miles per hour (265 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The powerful and potentially dangerous Category 5 hurricane made landfall along the coast of southwestern Mexico about 55 miles (85 km) west-northwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, the Miami-based center said.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Will Dunham)