WASHINGTON The Obama administration is closely watching the development of powerful Hurricane Patricia as it heads toward Mexico's Pacific coast, the White House said on Friday.

Spokesman Eric Schultz also said the White House is in close communication with the government of Mexico about the storm.

The Category 5 hurricane barreling toward Mexico is one of the most powerful storms in history, weather forecasters say.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Megan Cassella and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)