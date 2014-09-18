MEXICO CITY Tropical storm Polo became a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast on Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said, with maximum sustained winds of almost 75 miles per hour (120 kph) expected to strengthen.

Polo was 180 miles (290 km) south of Manzanillo port on Wednesday evening and moving west north west at 10 mph (17 kph) along the coast. The NHC said that any deviation to the north could bring stronger winds to the coast.

About 25,000 tourists were also still trapped on the Baja California peninsula two days after tropical Storm Odile on Monday felled trees, buffeted homes and business and smashed shops open to looters.

(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editig by Robert Birsel)