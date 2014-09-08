Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures after addressing the audience at his second State of the Union address at the National Palace in Mexico City September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday said he would sign a decree to give small businesses a break on sales taxes if they register with tax authorities as the government seeks to bolster low collection rates.

Nearly 6 in 10 Mexicans work in the informal sector as street vendors, domestic employees and running businesses that are not registered with the federal tax collecting system.

A fiscal reform last year introduced a series of incentives and tax breaks designed to lure more people to register with authorities and grant them benefits, such as public healthcare, subsidized home loans and retirement accounts.

Pena Nieto's new decree will exempt vendors who make less than 100,000 pesos ($7,600) a year from having to pay the country's value-added tax as well as special sales taxes imposed on items such as soft drinks, cigarettes and junk food.

Businesses earning between 100,000 pesos a year and 2 million pesos would be exempt from sales tax in the first year, 90 percent of their obligation during the second and so on until they are paying 100 percent of sales taxes after 10 years.

Former president Felipe Calderon passed a labor reform law in 2012 that is credited with helping increase the number of formal jobs with social security benefits.

In August, the national statistics institute said that the number of workers in the informal sector was 57.8 percent of the working population during the second quarter of 2014, down 2.3 percent from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Grant McCool)