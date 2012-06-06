MEXICO CITY Mexican regulators on Wednesday reached a decision, which they will announce later, on Grupo Televisa's plan to buy half of cellphone company Iusacell, a $1.6 billion deal aimed at challenging the telecommunications domination of billionaire Carlos Slim.

The board of the Federal Competition Commission (Cofeco) blocked the tie-up in January in a 3-to-2 vote, concerned broadcaster Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) could combine with Iusacell's sister company and Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster, TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX).

Cofeco's board met for over five hours, reviewing six other cases, including a fine slapped on cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) earlier this year, an official at the agency said.

"They reached an agreement but it won't be made public until all parties are notified," the official told Reuters.

A deal would create an incentive for Televisa and Iusacell to fix advertising prices in anything from television commercials to content downloads on smartphones, regulators had said.

"You are talking about a strategic alliance between companies that make up 95 percent of broadcast television and more than 50 percent of cable television," said Fernando Butler, president of consulting firm BHMC.

Both Televisa and Iusacell asked regulators to reconsider the ruling -- common in this kind of case.

Eduardo Ruiz Vega, Iusacell's director of compliance, said the company had not yet been informed of the decision and that it could take days. A Televisa spokeswoman declined comment.

Televisa (TV.N) Chief Executive Emilio Azcarraga said in March the company was ready to take steps to address regulatory concerns and argued the tie-up would be good for the telecoms industry.

Mony de Swaan, head of Cofetel, said last week he agreed, provided the companies complied with Cofeco's demands. Cofetel, which oversees the telecoms industry, has no say in the matter.

Slim, 72, the world's richest man, controls about 70 percent of the Mexican mobile phone market via America Movil (AMXL.MX) and also has a share of about 80 percent of the country's fixed-line business.

Iusacell has close to 5 percent of the Mexican cellphone market.

Irene Levy, head of telecoms think tank Observatel, wrote in a column this week that Cofeco could extract compromises from Televisa and TV Azteca in exchange for waving through the deal.

"There are two options: that (regulators) keep blocking, which seems unlikely, or that the deal is approved under certain conditions. For example, that both broadcasters allow the retransmission, perhaps for free, of their open air channels to cable companies," she wrote in the newspaper El Universal.

Mexico has long failed to promote competition in key industries, including telecoms and the media. Lack of tough regulation and laws drafted in the days before the Internet and bundling of services have led to a poorly developed sector.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a report earlier this year that Mexicans were overcharged $13.4 billion a year between 2005 and 2009 for fixed-phone, mobile and broadband services, markets dominated by Slim.

Slim has vehemently disputed the report.

Last month, Cofeco revoked a record 12 billion peso fine ($925 million) against America Movil's Mexican mobile unit Telcel after the company agreed to lower interconnection rates.

Some analysts think that because the watchdog quashed the Slim fine, Televisa and Iusacell may stand a better chance of getting the deal approved.

