MEXICO CITY Mexico's Grupo Televisa is launching a new fixed-price package for an unlimited home-phone and internet service in an effort to snap up customers from billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX).

The package, which combines broadband with unlimited calls to fixed lines and mobiles within Mexico, the United States, Canada, Latin America and Europe, will launch in Mexico City next month, vice president for telecommunications Adolfo Lagos told Reuters in an interview.

The announcement follows Televisa's (TLVACPO.MX) decision to sell its stake in mobile phone company Iusacell at a massive loss.

The proceeds from the sale of that $717 million stake will now go toward the new fixed-line and internet project, Lagos said.

Separately, Lagos said he had no knowledge of any negotiations between Televisa and U.S. phone company AT&T (T.N) regarding the possible sale of its stake in satellite-television company Sky in Mexico.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Tomas Sarmiento)