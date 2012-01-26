MEXICO CITY Mexican police have arrested a Las Vegas pastor who they said was hiding out in Tijuana after being accused of sexually abusing several minors in the United States.

Otis Holland, 55, had tried to flee a house in the border city but was captured by officers who had surrounded the area, senior local police official Alfredo Arenas said on Thursday

"This type of crime has no place in society. We will not let such cruel acts as those committed by this person go unpunished," Arenas said in a statement. "Our work is done ... now we hope he'll be punished with all the weight of the law."

Holland, who founded the United Faith Church in Las Vegas, went on the run in June last year after police in Nevada issued an arrest warrant accusing him with 11 counts of sexual assault of a victim under 16.

He was recently featured on the television show "America's Most Wanted."

