People hold up pictures of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos, during a march in support of them in Mexico City December 6, 2014. The banners read, ''They took them alive'' (top) and ''We want them back alive'' (bottom). REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY The remains of one of 43 trainee teachers abducted in southwestern Mexico 10 weeks ago and believed to have been massacred by drug gang henchmen have been identified from tests, a source close to the investigation said on Saturday.

Forensic specialists in Argentina and Austria have been examining remains found in mass graves and a trash dump in southwestern Mexico after the students were handed over by corrupt police on Sept. 26 to a drug gang which killed the students and burnt their remains, the attorney general has said.

(Reporting by Simon Gardner)