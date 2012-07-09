MEXICO CITY Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June from the same month last year.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex which, said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year rose 5.8 percent from June last year.

Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 15 percent from last June.

The company, which is investigating reports it bribed local officials in Mexico to open stores more quickly, said it opened 26 stores and restaurants in June.

Walmex last month said it would cut investment spending by 11 percent and slash planned store openings to between 325 and 335 this year from a previously announced 410 to 436 stores, as it reviews its procedures for opening stores. [ID:nL1E8HKGPT] (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)