Tesla jumps after Elon Musk teases commercial truck, pickup
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
MEXICO CITY Mexican retailer Walmex said on Monday it has begun the process to sell clothing retail chain Suburbia, as part of its efforts to focus on its core business.
Walmex, the Mexican and Central American division of Wal-Mart Stores Inc and known officially as Wal-Mart de Mexico, said in a statement to the local bourse that the process was in an initial phase, and may ultimately not even result in a sale.
Suburbia is a national clothing chain with 117 stores across Mexico, Walmex said in a statement. Suburbia represented about 3.5 percent of Walmex' 2014 total sales, it added.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Veronica Gomez)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
NEW YORK Big U.S. banks revealed more evidence of a slowdown in loan growth in their earnings reports on Thursday, though executives assured there is still healthy demand from borrowers and no reason to worry about the state of the economy.