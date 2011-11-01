Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
MF Global Holdings Ltd., the futures broker that filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, has admitted to using its clients' money as its financial troubles mounted, AP reported, citing a U.S. official.
An MF Global executive made the admission to federal regulators in a phone call early Monday, AP reported.
MF Global did not keep its customers' money separate from its own, CME Group CEO Craig Donohue said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.